Caught on video: Intoxicated driver with drugs in car involved in rollover crash on Katy Freeway, Pct. 5 says

The crash was captured on a deputy's dashcam video in the early-morning hours of Aug. 27.

HOUSTON — A man was arrested after he was involved in a dangerous, single-vehicle crash on the Katy Freeway last week.

In the video, you can see the car crash into barrels at the Barker Cypress exit. The car rolled multiple times after impact.

The car doors wouldn't open, so when the deputies approached the car, the man was helped out through a window. The 30-year-old driver survived the crash and only suffered minor scratches and bruises.

The driver was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance.

"This driver is fortunate to be alive," Constable Ted Heap said. "He is lucky that our deputies were there to help him out and we are happy that he escaped without serious injuries. But he never should have gotten behind the wheel in the first place."