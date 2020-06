Southbound lanes at Cypresswood are expected to be closed for hours

HOUSTON — A man and a child were killed trying to cross the North Freeway on foot late Saturday night.

The two were struck in the southbound lanes near Cypresswood Drive, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

All southbound lanes are expected to be closed for hours overnight.

“Condolences to the family,” Captain J. Shannon with the sheriff’s office tweeted.