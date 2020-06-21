Grand Parkway reopens after rollover crash in NW Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A rollover crash that totaled a car resulted in only minor injuries.
The crash happened Saturday on the Grand Parkway near Cumberland Road in northwest Harris County, according to Captain J. Shannon with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.
Shannon shared a picture on Twitter that shows a side of the car destroyed.
The rollover caused a closure of the Grand Parkway.
Shannon said there were no serious injuries.
READ MORE ON KHOU.COM
Great news if you watch TV with an antenna
KHOU has just upgraded its technology. If you were unable to receive KHOU with your antenna in the past, try again on channel 11.11. You may have to rescan your channels for it to work – if that’s the case, we’ve got some instructions at KHOU.com/antenna. If you already see KHOU on 11.1, you may now ALSO see it on 11.11 – it’s the exact same programming. We’re really excited to be able to bring our KHOU 11 News, CBS shows and sports, Wheel of Fortune, Ellen and Great Day Houston to more homes around the area. If you’re still having trouble, please contact us here and we’ll try to get you set up.