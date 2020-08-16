Driver airlifted to hospital after being ejected from vehicle in rollover crash in NW Harris Co.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash on Barker Cypress Road and Kieth Harrow Boulevard.

HOUSTON — A driver was ejected from their vehicle overnight Sunday in a rollover crash in northwest Harris County.

This happened at about 12:40 a.m. near the intersection of Barker Cypress Road and Kieth Harrow Boulevard.

The details of the crash are limited but the Harris County Sheriff's Office said two vehicles were involved and the driver that was ejected was taken to the hospital by Life Flight.

At last check, that driver was listed as critical.

The other driver involved only suffered minor injuries, officials said.

It's unclear if there were any passengers in the vehicles.

Major crash at Barker Cypress at Kieth Harrow. Collision ejected 1 driver who was transported by air in critical condition. Other driver had only minor injuries. Investigation has intersection closed. Powerline down. @SheriffEd_HCSO @HCSOTexas @HCSOPatrol @HCSO_D4Patrol pic.twitter.com/N61rTE1JnN — Captain J. Shannon (@HCSO_NightShift) August 16, 2020

Check back for updates.