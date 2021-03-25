Police standoff closes I-10 in both directions west of Houston, SWAT team now on the scene

All lanes in both directions blocked about 100 miles west of Houston as the standoff continues.

HOUSTON — Multiple police agencies are trying to talk a suspect into surrendering after a two-hour chase out of Houston ended near the town of Schulenburg.

The scene is in the westbound lanes of I-10, which are still blocked as of 7:50 a.m., about 100 miles west of Houston. Shortly before 8 a.m., authorities also closed the eastbound lanes. Significant delays are reported in both directions.

Earlier in the morning, a deputy constable with Harris County Pct. 5 said they saw the suspect asleep behind the wheel in a lane of traffic. But the suspect took off, leading to a lengthy pursuit through downtown and areas west.

Police said the suspect fired gunshots out of his window before a spike strip was used to flatten his tires.

The chase stopped, but the standoff continues along a stretch of I-10 just west of Schulenburg.

Police reported that at times the suspect had a gun to his head, which is why both sides of the freeway are now closed.

KHOU 11's Anayeli Ruiz reported a SWAT team arrived on the scene after 7 a.m.

