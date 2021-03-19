HCSO: 43 arrests, 1 pursuit, cars towed in just one night during illegal racing crackdown

Among the vehicles taken by authorities were several Mustangs, a Corvette and a Lamborghini.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says its crackdown on illegal street racing continues.

Chief Mike Lee tweeted Friday morning that in one night alone they had 43 arrests, one pursuit, several cars towed and “guns taken off the streets.” He shared several photos of the cars that were towed, which included a Lamborghini, a Corvette, several Ford Mustangs and a pickup truck.

“Like Ricky Bobby, I know some of you ‘just wanna go fast’. Trust me. I get it. But there's a right way to do it. And there's a wrong way that's likely to land you in jail and your expensive muscle car at the impound yard,” tweeted Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The sheriff’s office recent street racing initiative is tied into the annual TX2K21 Roll & Drag Race Nationals in Baytown.

It's part of a "call for an end to the dangerous street racing and public road takeovers that have plagued public roadways comes as race aficionados converge in Baytown,” for the racing event, the sheriff’s office stated earlier this week.