HCSO: 32 stolen catalytic converters found in vehicle after suspects arrested during chase

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies said they found 32 stolen catalytic converters in a vehicle after they arrested four suspects during a chase.

Deputies said they tried to stop the vehicle during a traffic stop, but the driver kept going.

At some point, all four people inside of the vehicle got out and ran away but were all quickly caught and taken into custody, according to deputies.

While searching the vehicle. deputies said they found 32 fresh stolen catalytic converters inside along with over $14,500 in cash.

The car and cash were seized.

