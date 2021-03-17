HPD: Woman in custody after hitting patrol car during pursuit that started after running stop sign

Police said the suspect would face charges for ramming an officer's patrol car.

HOUSTON — A woman was taken into custody after a pursuit and crash in northeast Houston early Wednesday, police said.

Editor's note: the video in this story is a portion of Wednesday morning's newscast, which also covers this chase

Sgt. Graham with the Houston Police Department said the incident happened after 12 a.m. near Lila and Abernathy.

A patrol unit saw a driver run a stop sign, but the suspect allegedly refused to pull over.

She led officers on a brief pursuit before hitting a dead-end. Police said the woman then rammed a patrol vehicle that was blocking her in.

Graham said the suspect was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault on a peace officer. Her name was not immediately released.