HPD: Man shot, killed other man as they walked together along toll road

If you have information that could help investigators, contact Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for the man who shot and killed another man as they walked along a sidewalk on the city’s north side.

The shooting was reported after 10 p.m. Monday along the N. Sam Houston Parkway near the Hardy.

Investigators learned the suspect and victim were walking between a restaurant and a motel when the shooting happened. The suspect then ran from the scene westbound, witnesses told police.

Police arrived and found the victim down with several gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Police have not released a detailed description of the shooter, nor have they identified the victim.