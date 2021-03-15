HPD: Man's body found with several limbs missing at SW Houston hotel

There are no suspects in custody at this time.

HOUSTON — Houston homicide detectives are investigating after they said a man's body was found decapitated and several of limbs missing inside a hotel room in southwest Houston.

The scene happened Monday at the Palace Inn at 8200 Southwest Freeway.

Information is limited at this time, but homicide detectives said they believe multiple suspects are involved.

There are no identification details on the suspects, but investigators said they may have gotten away in a blue Honda SUV.

Detectives said there was some sort of altercation that happened the night before at the hotel that may be related to the unidentified man's death.

There are several surveillance cameras in the area and detectives are hoping the cameras can help them piece together what happened and identify the people involved.

Investigators are asking anyone who stayed at the hotel during this time and may have seen anything suspicious, to please call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477. You can also call the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-208-3600.