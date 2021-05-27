HPD: Fight at family graduation party leads to gunfire, grandmother held at gunpoint

A mom's car was riddled with bullets, and she suffered an injury to her head, police said.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating multiple gunshots that were fired early Thursday outside an apartment complex on the city’s southeast side.

Police responded to the 5100 block of Silver Creek around 2 a.m., according to Lt. Willkens with the Houston Police Department.

Police said a woman was grazed by a bullet, but she will be okay. The accused shooters are actually family friends, police believe.

Police said a fight broke out overnight at a family’s graduation party, and a grandmother, her daughter and her two children left to go home.

When the family arrived at their apartment, two armed men pulled up in a beige Chevrolet Tahoe and held the grandmother at gunpoint. But when they couldn’t find the woman’s daughter, they let the grandmother and the children go.

But soon the men soon spotted the daughter parking her vehicle, so they fired several rounds at her.

The woman sped away and waited for police. They found that her car was riddled with bullets, and her head was grazed by a bullet.

The grandmother and kids were not hurt.

Police said the two suspects are still on the run, and they could be involved in at least one other shooting overnight.

