2 arrested overnight: Robbers didn't know there was a GPS tracker in stolen money bag, HPD says

HOUSTON — Two suspects are in custody and two others are still on the run after an alleged CVS store robbery and high-speed chase late Tuesday, Houston police said.

Note: the video in this story is a raw clip from the scene with a statement by HPD

Police said a tracker in a money bag helped lead them to the suspects involved.

Lt. R. Willkens said the robbery happened shortly before midnight at a CVS on Washington Avenue.

Witnesses told police the robbers went into the store, at least two with guns, and forced a clerk upstairs to open a safe and hand over cash. They then took cell phones from employees and customers, police said.

The suspects fled the scene, and police soon received word about the robbery. They said a tracker was in one of the money bags, and police started searching the area.

An officer saw the suspects’ vehicle, and a pursuit ensued.

The vehicle briefly stopped, and one of the men jumped out and ran away. Police believe he was one of the armed robbers.

The other three kept going, at times, reaching speeds in excess of about 100 mph. Willkens said the chase lasted about five or ten minutes before the suspects stopped again.

All three jumped out and tried to get away at a nearby apartment complex on Timmons. Two were arrested, including a juvenile.

“I am confident we are going to catch the other two,” Willkens said about the suspects who got away.

He praised the police involved in the pursuit, saying they were “calm, cool and collected.”

“These individuals that are doing this, this is becoming a huge problem. We’re spending a lot of resources trying to catch these guys, so these guys did a great job.”