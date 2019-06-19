HOUSTON — Houston Police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help in finding two men who allegedly robbed four taco trucks in south Houston.

The robberies happened just in the last two weeks.

Police said the suspects used the same routine in each robbery: they display a weapon at the employees, demand money from the cash registers and get away in a sedan.

The suspects allegedly used handguns, rifles or shotguns and a knife during the robberies.

Police said the suspects would leave in a gray Kia sedan and a dark blue four-door sedan.

Thankfully, no injuries have been reported.

In one of the robberies however, one of the suspects did shoot one of the trucks, leaving a bullet hole in the vehicle, police said.

The suspects have been described as follows:

Suspect #1: Hispanic male, 15 to 20 years old, 5’6 to 5’9, 135 to 155 pounds, black hair, brown eyes, medium complexion.

Suspect #2: Hispanic male, 15 to 20 years old, 5’6 to 5’9, 135 to 155 pounds, black hair, brown eyes, medium complexion.

HPD gave the following information about each of the robberies:

1. June 6, 2019 at 1:35 am - Taqueria El Sol Monterrey at 4318 Telephone. HPD #713610-19

2. June 10, 2019 at 2:43 am – Taqueria La Poloma at 8615 Winkler. HPD case #732784-19

3. June 12, 2019 at 1:40 am – Taco truck at 2708 Broadway. HPD case #747044-19

4. June 13, 2019 at 2:27 am – Taco truck at 6801 Griggs. HPD case #747159-19

Anyone with information on the suspects or the crimes is urged to contact Crime Stoppers or HPD.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspects. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.

