HOUSTON – Two people were injured when a car collided with a METRO Rail train in north Houston this morning.

One person in a silver car was injured and a passenger in the train was hurt, METRO officials said. Both were transported to a local hospital.

The collision happened around 11:20 at the intersection of North Main Street and Hogan Street near downtown.

Video from Air 11 show a silver Cadillac heavily damaged and the front end of a train car damaged. The light rail was knocked off its tracks and the car was left sitting on the rail line.

On Twitter, @giselleattacks posted photos with the caption, “THIS IS WHY YOU DON’T PASS RED LIGHTS!!! THE METRO RAIL DOES NOT WAIT FOR ANYONE”