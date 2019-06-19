HOUSTON – Andre Jackson, the man accused of killing 11-year-old Josue Flores, was seen in a Harris County courthouse Wednesday morning, one day after his arrest.

Jackson, 30, didn’t appear before a judge, but his court-appointed attorney, Jerome Godinich, requested his court date be reset.

Jackson walked out of the courthouse in an orange jumpsuit surrounded by police officers. As he passed a group of cameramen, he said, “I’m Grace Jones’ son, Fox.”

Jackson was arrested Tuesday in Baytown after a grand jury indicted him for Flores’ murder. Prosecutors have asked the judge to set a $500,000 bond.

Flores was walking home from Marshall Middle School in his Near Northside neighborhood in northeast Houston on May 17, 2016, when he was stabbed around 20 times. Police said a man matching Jackson’s description was caught running from the scene by surveillance cameras from nearby businesses.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said in a news conference Tuesday morning that newly tested DNA evidence linked Jackson to Flores’ killing. Jackson had previously been charged in the case, but those charges were dropped due to inconclusive evidence at the time.

“We now believe we can bring justice to Josue’s family,” Ogg said Tuesday.

Jackson's family was at the courthouse but declined to answer questions as they left the courtroom.

