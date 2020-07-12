HPD: 3 people taken into custody after deadly shootout in northeast Houston

Police said a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and shells from both pistols and rifles were found at the scene.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A parking lot is littered with bullet casings and at least one person was shot after a deadly shootout over the weekend in northeast Houston.

Houston police responded to shots fired about 8:15 p.m. Sunday outside a business in the 400 block of Beltway 8 North.

Police said a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and shells from both pistols and rifles were found at the scene. Images from the scene showed the back window of a grey Volkswagen shot.

The shooting victim was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Meanwhile, investigators said they made contact with three persons of interest who surrendered to police not far from the crime scene.

The suspects are cooperating with the investigation, an officer said.

They believe a gunfight erupted between several people, and there's evidence shots were fired from several different directions. Police are reviewing surveillance footage to determine what role the suspects and the victim played in the shooting.

They're also searching for other possible victims or property damage in the area.