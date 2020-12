This happened near Loop 336/Cartwright in Montgomery County.

CONROE, Texas — The I-45 North Freeway is closed heading south in Conroe due to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian Monday morning.

This happened just before 6 a.m. near Loop 336/Cartwright in Montgomery County. The freeway remains closed as of 7:30 a.m.

Conroe Police are on the scene investigating.

Drivers are urged to use alternate routes.

