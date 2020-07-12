HSCO: Man shot multiple times in north Harris County

A witness claims she and the victim were sitting in a car when an armed man walked up and started shooting into the vehicle.

HOUSTON — A man is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot multiple times late Sunday in north Harris County, the sheriff's office confirmed.

HCSO said a woman, who was with the 37-year-old victim, claims they were sitting in the car at an apartment complex when an armed man walked up and started firing into the vehicle.

Investigators said the woman drove to a nearby gas station on Chrisholm Trail and Rankin Road, where she called 911 about 7:45 p.m.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he is listed in critical but stable condition.

Investigators have not identified the alleged shooter, and they're still searching for a motive.

If you have any information related to shooting, please call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).