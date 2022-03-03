HPD wants to fill 5 cadet classes in 2022, but violent crime spike proves to be recruitment challenge

On Thursday, 61 cadets were sworn in, but HPD is hoping to add many more officers to their force this year.

Mayor Sylvester Turner said it amounts to a $125 million investment that will soon be reviewed and approved by Houston City Council. HPD is also getting more boots on the ground after 61 cadets were sworn in on Thursday.

The City of Houston is funding five more police cadet classes in 2022 in hopes of filling hundreds of vacancies as violent crime continues to spike. But it’s the dangers of the job that are proving challenging for recruiters, according to the Houston Police Officer's Union.

“Oh, it is difficult. It really is. There’s no denying that,” HPOU President Douglas Griffith said. “Come see us. We’re hiring. The doors are open. We need all the help we can get.”

“We do have one or two persons a month that come in, especially the young officers, that say, 'this just isn’t for me,'” HPOU Executive Director Ray Hunt said.

But help is coming in the form of the 61 men and women from across the country, and as far as the Dominican Republic, who were sworn in Thursday.

“I wanted a career that I could be proud of,” said Heriberto Garza who is a Houston native.

At 23-years old, the father of a 1-year-old son is determined to make a life-long career in law enforcement.

“Protecting my community and city means everything and if it means sacrificing a little bit, that’s OK with me,” Garza said.

61 BRAND NEW @houstonpolice SWORN-IN AND READY FOR DUTY. May God and Houston watch over these men and women as they begin their first shift in the 4th largest U.S. city later today. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/OMAIhOsrgk — Melissa Correa (@KHOUmelissa) March 3, 2022

Garza’s mother, Julia, is already praying.

“I’m between two feelings. You know, I’m very proud of my son but I’m very worried,” Julia Garza said.

She's worried because just five weeks ago, three HPD officers, not much older than her son, were ambushed by a man with a machine gun.

A Harris County Pct. 5 deputy constable would be laid to rest days later after he was shot and killed during a traffic stop.

A day after that deadly traffic stop, a Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputy was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver.

And as Thursday's police academy graduation happened, a San Jacinto County deputy constable was honored after he was gunned down last week.

“The morale is obviously low with things going on around this country. But we’re building it up,” Griffith said.

He's working with HPD recruiters to fill all five cadet classes this year.

Experiences shared by new officers like Garza and cadet classmate Michael Katz could help change minds.

Some of the 61 new faces of @houstonpolice… men and women who are neighbors, sons, daughters, parents and spouses called to protect and serve Houston at a time when violent crime is up. Pray for police. Pray for Houston. We’re all just trying to get home safe.💙 #khou11 pic.twitter.com/rdm0Ple5ij — Melissa Correa (@KHOUmelissa) March 3, 2022

“There’s no other job I’d rather be doing right now,” Katz said.

They’re the next generation of Houston police officers who are choosing a career in law enforcement after weighing the risks and the rewards.

“Doing something that’s bigger than my own life,” Garza said.