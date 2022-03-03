'He gave his all so that others might live' | Community honors fallen deputy constable Neil Adams

San Jacinto County Pct. 1 deputy constable Neil Adams was laid to rest in Cleveland, Texas Thursday morning.

CLEVELAND, Texas — The community of San Jacinto County said their final goodbyes to Precinct 1 deputy constable Neil Adams on Thursday morning.

Adams' family, political leaders and law enforcement from around the region gathered at the San Jacinto County Community Shelter to pay their final respects.

Monday morning, his remains were escorted from the Medical Examiner's office to the community shelter in San Jacinto County.

"We're here to take our hero home," Constable Roy Rogers said Monday. "We're dealing with it. It's tough for everybody in the country right now."

Rogers also said Monday that they're doing as best as they can after the tragedy.

Adams' wife, Dee Dee, is still coping with the reality of the situation as best as she can but said before the procession that having the community behind her is helping her cope with everything.

"They’re my family. They’re all here to support, and everybody else from Harris County. I’m grateful."