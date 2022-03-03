Houston police officers to receive pay raise under new contracts, says mayor

HOUSTON — After months and multiple discussions over salary increases for Houston police officers, Mayor Sylvester Turner says an agreement has been reached.
The mayor announced a new three-year contract for officers following an HPD graduation ceremony on Thursday.
The agreement was met through a "meet and confer" process between city officials and the Houston Police Officers' Union.
It still needs to be approved by the city council.
Under the contract, officers will get a 10.5% total pay raise throughout the next three years. There will be a 4% raise for the first year, a 3% raise in the second year and another 3.5% for the third year.
Including a separate deal regarding special pay, Mayor Turner says the agreement will pay $125 million to Houston police officers. Under the deal, officers on the street in the line of duty would get additional pay.
"They're the ones that are out there. They're the ones that are facing these suspects, these criminals. And so we certainly wanted to recognize their service to the police department," said Turner.