Houston police officers to receive pay raise under new contracts, says mayor

HOUSTON — After months and multiple discussions over salary increases for Houston police officers, Mayor Sylvester Turner says an agreement has been reached.

The mayor announced a new three-year contract for officers following an HPD graduation ceremony on Thursday.

The agreement was met through a "meet and confer" process between city officials and the Houston Police Officers' Union.

It still needs to be approved by the city council.

Under the contract, officers will get a 10.5% total pay raise throughout the next three years. There will be a 4% raise for the first year, a 3% raise in the second year and another 3.5% for the third year.

Including a separate deal regarding special pay, Mayor Turner says the agreement will pay $125 million to Houston police officers. Under the deal, officers on the street in the line of duty would get additional pay.