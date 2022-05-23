Suspect identified after fatal shooting where dozens of shots fired, police say

The victim's body was discovered after a shooting Saturday night where approximately 50 shots were fired in north Houston.

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is looking for a suspect accused of fatally shooting a teen Saturday night.

Raymond Young, 44, is wanted for the murder of a 17-year-old after a dozens of shots were fired in the 1300 block of E. 35th Street.

Police say the teen, who has not yet been identified, was shot multiple times and pronounced dead where his body was discovered near 3900 Watonga Boulevard.

Young ran away from the scene after approximately 50 shots were fired, according to police.

The incident began when police were called to a house party on E. 36th street Saturday night around 10:55 p.m.

Officers were questioning people at the party when someone approached them and told them about the shooting a block away.

That's when police say they discovered blood and dozens of shell casings in the street.