$25,000 reward offered for killers who shot 14-year-old for his shoes

Before Alex Turcios died earlier this month, he told a witness who tried to help him that his killers wanted his shoes. They are still on the loose.

HOUSTON — A big reward is being offered for information leading to the guys who shot and killed a 14-year-old boy earlier this month.

Alex Turcios was shot in the back on Friday, May 6, in west Houston. It happened around 8:10 p.m. in the 2500 block of Tanglewilde Street at Ella Lee Lane.

Before he died, Alex told a witness who ran to help him that his killers wanted his shoes. They ripped the shoes off the boy's feet as he lay bleeding on the ground.

"A 14-year-old kid, an innocent kid, his whole life ahead of him, Lamar High School student, it's senseless," Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said Thursday at a news conference. "It makes no sense and it angers me."

At least three suspects got away, and they're still out there. The same good Samaritan who tried to help Alex told police that his killers appeared to be teens and they took off in a P.T. Cruiser.

"There is somebody out there that knows something. Please step up and do the right thing," Finner said. "Bring some peace and some sense of closure to this family that's hurting so bad right now."

Police are hoping a reward will help. Tilman Fertitta has added $20,000 to the Crime Stoppers reward bringing the total to $25,000 for tips leading to the arrest and conviction of Alex's killers.

"I'll tell you what, we're gonna stand strong and get these individuals in custody," Finner said.

Alex's father also spoke at the news conference. He said he doesn't have anger and has peace in his heart because he believes justice will come from God.