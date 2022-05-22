Body found after dozens of shots fired in north Houston, police say

Several people were detained in the incident that happened near East 35th Street.

HOUSTON — A man's body was discovered after a possibly related shooting in north Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police arrived to a scene at E. 36th Street around 10:55 p.m. on Saturday after a call was received about a shooting.

Police say they found a large group of people outside and detained several of them at that scene.

A group of people approached police and said there was a related scene on E. 35th Street. When police moved to that scene, they say they discovered blood and approximately 50 shell casings.

At the same time, police were working a scene of a man's body that was discovered near 3900 Watonga Boulevard. Police say the man's death may be related, but an investigation is still ongoing to determine that.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and police say the man's body may have been dumped there after the initial shooting.

According to investigators, a possible suspect has been identified and that person fled the scene.