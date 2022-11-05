Brookshire police search for man wanted for questioning about his brother's death, other shootings

The deadly shooting of DJ Sampson was one of at least three reported in Brookshire on Tuesday. Now, his brother, Danny Jones Jr., is wanted for questioning.

BROOKSHIRE, Texas — Things were back to normal Wednesday afternoon at Purdy and 4th streets in Brookshire after a night of violence ended with one person being killed and multiple others being injured.

Witnesses reported hearing more than a dozen gunshots around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

"It's stuff that you watch on TV not knowing that it’s something you’re actually going to go through," Josie Sampson said. "It’s nothing I ever thought I would go through.”

Josie Sampson said her nephew, 29-year-old "DJ" Sampson, is the man who was killed. DJ is now dead just one year and two months after he lost her own mother to violence.

“DJ was a good guy, he loved his family, his kids," Josie Sampson said. "His kids were always first, if you saw him, you saw his kids.”

DJ’s brother, 24-year-old Danny Jones Jr., is wanted for questioning in connection to the incident.

“I just want him to give himself up because I can’t lose another nephew,” Josie Sampson said.

Brookshire officers, armed with various weapons, searched an apartment complex near the shooting scene where someone told them Jones may have been but nothing turned up.

His family wants to make sure he’s taken into custody without anyone else getting hurt.

"I don’t want to lose him," Josie Sampson said. "Can’t afford to.”

Brookshire police said it responded to another shooting late Tuesday night that could be related.

In the meantime, there was a possible road-rage shooting earlier in the day along the Katy Freeway which left at least one person injured.