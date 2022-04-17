HPD: Man dies after being shot in Denny's parking lot in SE Houston

The altercation is believed to have happened between a woman's ex-boyfriend and current boyfriend, according to police.

HOUSTON — A man was shot and killed after an altercation outside of a southeast Houston restaurant, according to the Houston Police Department.

The incident happened in the parking lot of Denny's located at 6969 Gulf Freeway early Sunday morning around 1:25 a.m.

HPD Homicide investigators say a man and woman arrived at the restaurant, but were having some kind of disturbance as they went inside.

Management at the Denny's then called police. As the woman stepped outside, another man showed up to the restaurant. Police say they believe the woman was at the restaurant with her ex-boyfriend, when the current boyfriend arrived.

Police say another disturbance took place outside of the restaurant between the two men, when her current boyfriend then shot the ex-boyfriend once.

The ex-boyfriend died at the scene, according to police.

The woman and her current boyfriend stayed on scene and are cooperating with police at this time, HPD said.