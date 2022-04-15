HPD: At least one dead after police chase in NW Houston ends in 5-vehicle crash

Police said a suspect is in custody.

HOUSTON — A police chase in Houston ended in a five-vehicle crash Friday evening, according to the Houston Police Department.

HPD said the crash started at around 6:06 p.m. at 10200 Kempwood Drive and ended at 14000 Hempstead Road.

Police said a suspect is in custody.

At least one person died, according to HPD.

We don't yet know what led to the chase. An investigation is underway.

The scene of a 5-vehicle crash at W Little York and Hempstead that resulted from a police chase. Tragically one person is dead. The investigation is ongoing. We will have more tonight at 10 on @KHOU pic.twitter.com/LpLO2G3FI4 — Zack Tawatari (@zacktKHOU) April 16, 2022

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available. We have a crew headed to the scene.

KHOU 11 reporter Zack Tawatari is following this story and will have more on KHOU 11 at 10 p.m.