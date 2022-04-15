HPD: At least one dead after police chase in NW Houston ends in 5-vehicle crash

HOUSTON — A police chase in Houston ended in a five-vehicle crash Friday evening, according to the Houston Police Department.
HPD said the crash started at around 6:06 p.m. at 10200 Kempwood Drive and ended at 14000 Hempstead Road.
Police said a suspect is in custody.
At least one person died, according to HPD.
We don't yet know what led to the chase. An investigation is underway.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available. We have a crew headed to the scene.
