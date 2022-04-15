x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

HPD: At least one dead after police chase in NW Houston ends in 5-vehicle crash

Police said a suspect is in custody.
Credit: KHOU 11
NW Houston police chase ends in 5-vehicle crash, HPD says

HOUSTON — A police chase in Houston ended in a five-vehicle crash Friday evening, according to the Houston Police Department.

HPD said the crash started at around 6:06 p.m. at 10200 Kempwood Drive and ended at 14000 Hempstead Road.

Police said a suspect is in custody.

At least one person died, according to HPD.

We don't yet know what led to the chase. An investigation is underway.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available. We have a crew headed to the scene.

Related Articles

KHOU 11 reporter Zack Tawatari is following this story and will have more on KHOU 11 at 10 p.m.

Zack Tawatari on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

More Videos

In Other News

Air 11: $2 million worth of meth found in north Harris County