HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two people are dead after a train hit a vehicle Saturday night at a crossing off of Beaumont Highway at Van Hut Lane, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

HCSO asks that people avoid the area as the highway is closed in both directions at this spot.

This is a developing story that will be updated when more information becomes available.





@HCSOTexas units responded to a crash involving a train and vehicle at 12900 Beaumont Hwy at Van Hut Lane. Prelim info two confirmed deceased. Avoid area Beaumont Hwy closed in both directions. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/6QtqvvSv1G — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) April 17, 2022