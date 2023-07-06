HPD launches task force to tackle increase in violent robberies

Police often refer to these cases as “jugging.” That’s when criminals rob people after following them from a bank or high-end store.

HOUSTON — Houston police concerned about a growing trend of violent robberies are launching a task force to tackle the problem.

Police often refer to it as “jugging.” That’s when criminals rob unsuspecting people after following them from a bank or high-end store.

The Houston Police Department said it is going to put more officers on the street in areas where it has seen a spike in this sort of violent robbery.

Police said they have seen jugging cases at banks, high-end stores, jewelry shops, and even gun ranges. These criminals will blend in and watch certain people going in and out of these places.

They're looking for a sign that potential victims have valuables on them. Once they find their moment, they target and attack.

“They will sit outside typically in vehicles with dark-tinted windows. Sometimes they will go in the bank and pose as a customer, but they work in teams. They will conduct hours of surveillance,” HPD Commander Danny Hitzman said.

Police recommend that people be aware of their surroundings. If you feel like you are being followed, HPD encourages you to call them.