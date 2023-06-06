2 arrested in bike trail robberies, investigation ongoing, HPD says

At least five people have been attacked and robbed along the bike trail, according to police. The last two incidents happened over Memorial Day weekend.

HOUSTON — Two 17-year-olds were arrested in the ongoing investigation into the recent robberies along the Columbia Bike Trail in the Third Ward, HPD Chief Tory Finner announced Tuesday morning.

Houston police have been investigating since May multiple incidents along the Columbia Tap Bike Trail which is near Anita Street.

Finner said they are still looking for more suspects and are working on tieing all of the cases together.

"Make no mistake about it, those individuals that group up, and I don’t care if it is on Columbia Bike Trail or anywhere else in our city, we’re not going to tolerate it," the chief said.

At least five people have been attacked and robbed along the bike trail, according to police. The last two incidents happened over Memorial Day weekend, and according to HPD Lt. Larry Satterwhite, they were "very serious and very violent."

Two of the victims had to be taken to hospitals after the attacks. One of them was even shot in the leg.

Satterwhite said most of the incidents at Columbia Tap Rail-Trail, with the exception of one, have happened in the late evening and going into the middle of the night. The attacks seem to happen in the same general area, which is near Anita Street, police said.

"We want everybody to be able to use these trails, we want everybody to feel safe and confident. That's what it's for. But we also ask the public to be very mindful, very aware," Satterwhite said. "As dark comes on, sadly, predators in our city see that as an opportunity to seize upon this and victimize people because they don't think they will get caught because it's dark."

Investigators suspect the same people are committing the robberies because the incidents are similar. The suspects have been described as a group of about three to six young men.

Groups in the area that focus on safety in Third Ward and trail improvement say they won't let the criminals win.

"Right now, a lot of folks are avoiding it and that's a shame because when people avoid it, that creates even more of a vacuum from crime," said the founder of Friends of Columbia Tap.