Video: Man robbed in front of N. Houston store after leaving bank, police say

HOUSTON — Police released surveillance video Thursday showing a man being robbed outside of a convenience store after making a stop at a bank in March.
Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division said they hope someone recognizes them from the surveillance video.
This happened on March 8 around 12:40 p.m. outside of a convenience store on Laura Koppe near the Eastex Freeway in north Houston.
Police said the victim was walking into a convenience store when another man came up from behind and grabbed a box of coins from him. The thief ran back to a dark-colored Jeep SUV and sped away from the scene.
The victim may have been followed from a bank, according to investigators.
Police said, although a license plate was recovered from the thief’s vehicle, they are still seeking his identity.
Contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000.
Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.