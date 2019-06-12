HOUSTON — *Editor's Note: The above video was originally published Dec. 3, 2019*

New images released by Houston police Friday show a closer look at the suspects whom investigators said robbed and attacked five people Monday in southeast Houston, stabbing and threatening them at gunpoint.

Detectives discovered video that they say shows one of the attackers before he covered his face and robbed one of the victims. The video also shows a car detectives believe suspects used to get away.

Monday night, two men attacked five others in southeast Houston in a span of five hours. The suspects tried to rob all five. Three victims were stabbed; all were beat up. In at least one of the violent robberies, the suspects took a large sum of cash from the victim.

The attack on one victim outside a convenience store at Griggs and Telephone Road was caught on camera, police said.

Because the robbers got money, ambushed victims from behind and did not give any of them a chance to give up their money and cash before being beaten, investigators worry those suspects will hurt someone else.

The suspects are described as Hispanic males. One was wearing a white shirt; the other was wearing dark-colored clothing.

Timeline of stabbings

The first incident happened at about 6:00 p.m. in the 900 block of Redwood at an apartment complex. A man said he was inside his apartment balcony when the two suspects approached him, placed a knife to his throat and demanded money. Police said the suspects punched the man in the face when he said he didn't have any money and ran away.

The second incident happened at about 6:40 p.m. along a walking path at 6113 Gulf Freeway. The victim said he was approached by the two suspects while he was walking and was hit from behind, causing him to fall to the ground. The suspects then kicked the victim and punched him repeatedly while searching him for any property, police said. They then ran away.

The third incident happened shortly before 7 p.m. in the 7600 block of Tipps at Mason Park. The victim in this incident said while he was at the park the two suspects approached him and began to assault him. One of the suspects stabbed the victim with a knife while trying to take his beginnings, the victim reported. The suspects were able to take the victim's phone and run away.

The fourth incident happened at about 10:45 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 2500 block of Beatty. A man claims the suspects jumped him while he was in the laundry area and was trying to take his wallet and phone. The man attempted to fight back, but one of the suspects pulled out a knife and stabbed him, police said. Both suspects got away with the man's belongings.

The last incident happened at 11:10 p.m. in the Fernandes Food Mart in the 6200 block of Griggs. The victim in this incident said he was taking out the trash when the two suspects approached him and punching him. One of the suspects then pulled out a knife and started stabbing the victim while taking his wallet and cell phone. Both suspects got away.

Police are asking anyone with information on these suspects to please call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

