HOUSTON — Three people were stabbed Monday during separate robberies along Brays Bayou in southeast Houston, according to police.

According to police, all three victims described the same two suspects.

Police don't have anyone in custody and are warning people in the area to be extra cautious.

One scene is in the 7600 block of Tipps Street and another is in the 6100 block of the Gulf Freeway. The locations are about 2 miles apart.

The third location is not known at this time.

Police said one of the victims has "significant" injuries.

