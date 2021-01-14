HPD: Father shoots daughter’s ex-boyfriend after he followed her despite restraining order

No charges have been announced as the investigation continues.

HOUSTON — A man with a restraining order against him was shot during an altercation outside his ex-girlfriend’s family’s home late Wednesday, police said.

The shooting happened on Houston’s south side before 11 p.m.

Police said a woman saw her ex-boyfriend following her, so she went to her parents’ home. When she pulled in the driveway, the ex allegedly blocked her in.

The woman’s father came outside with a pistol and said the boyfriend made a threatening move, so he opened fire on him.

The ex was shot at least once and then fled the scene, calling for an ambulance at Airport and Cullen. He was then taken to the hospital with a wound to his hip.