Man shot to death while sitting in his car in Spring area

Investigators said at least 20 shots were fired towards the victim's vehicle.

SPRING, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff's Office is looking for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man Wednesday while he was sitting in his car.

This happened at about 7:30 p.m. in the 21600 block of Falvel Lake Drive, which is in the Spring area.

According to investigators, the person was shot and taken to the hospital by Life Flight where he died.

There was a passenger inside of the vehicle at the time of the shooting. Fortunately, this person was not injured.

Investigators said at least 20 shots were fired towards the victim's vehicle.

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time and investigators have very limited information on the suspect or suspects involved, but they believe the gunman was in a dark-colored sedan.

Surveillance video is being reviewed around the area to see if investigators can uncover more details.

The deceased has not been identified at this time, but deputies said he is known to the sheriff's office as someone who has been involved in other incidents with the HCSO homicide division.

Violent Crimes investigators and CSU on scene of a shooting at 21603 Falvel Lake drive. A male was shot in his vehicle. Critically injured he was transported by life flight. If you have any information please contact HCSO violent crime. @Pct4Constable were 1st responders there. pic.twitter.com/JgSwUabNEh — Captain J. Shannon (@HCSO_NightShift) January 14, 2021

We will continue to follow this story. Check back for any updates.