Houston police identify possible suspect after woman shot on METRORail

HOUSTON — Houston police are asking for help identifying a suspect in connection to a METRORail shooting.

Surveillance footage shows a possible suspect after a woman was shot Wednesday night by a man she was trying to hide from, according to METRO officials.

The 27-year-old woman was shot at the stop on Griggs Road and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. While she remains in the hospital, police are looking for a man in connection to the shooting.

METRO Police Chief Vera Bumpers said the woman who got on the train was looking for a safe space from the gunman, who she knew. Police said he eventually found her as the train was on a layover at the Palm Center Transit Center.

The gunman may have gotten away on a bicycle after the shooting, according to police.

If you have any information on the case, you're asked to contact HPD's Major Assaults & Family Violence Division immediately at 713-308-8800. You can also contact METRO PD at 713-224-COPS or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.