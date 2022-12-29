Man shot twice during carjacking in SW Houston, police say

The victim flagged down a METRO bus for help after he was shot during the carjacking, police said.

This happened just before 9:30 p.m. on West Bellfort near Lakes at 610 Drive.

Houston police said the 22-year-old victim was confronted by the two masked gunmen who demanded his Toyota sedan. The men then shot the driver twice, once in the hand, and then another bullet grazed his shoulder.

The victim then flagged down a METRO bus for help. Police said the victim waited on the bus until he was later taken by ambulance to a hospital.

No word on his condition.