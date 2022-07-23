Three auto theft suspects arrested after chase ends in a crash, police say

An HPD officer was injured in the crash but is expected to be OK.

HOUSTON — A police officer was transported to a local hospital after a short chase ended in a crash in north Houston early Saturday morning, according to police.

The chase ended in the 4400 block of Irvington Boulevard.

This started at about 1:30 a.m. when officers spotted a truck that came back as stolen when they ran the license plates.

Houston police said a short chase ensued, and the suspects crash through the entrance gate to an apartment complex. After going through the parking lot, the suspects crashed through a fence, drove through a ditch and then crashed into a second ditch.

The officers following the truck crashed into the first ditch after not being able to see it from behind the truck, police said. However, the officers were able to get out quickly and arrest three male suspects from the stolen truck.

Police are still searching for the fourth female suspect who got away. Police said the officer who was injured is expected to be OK and may have suffered a concussion.

North officers have three auto thefts suspects in custody 100 Weiss. K9 and FOX are searching for a fourth. Vehicle was reported stolen to Humble PD. 202 pic.twitter.com/5JtP6M7rGp — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 23, 2022