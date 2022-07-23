Missouri City Police officer shot, rushed to Medical Center

The officer was rushed to the Medical Center in the back of a patrol unit and was seen being carried into the emergency room by several officers. Their condition is currently unknown.

HPD commanders & PIO are en route to a shooting involving a Missouri City police officer in the 6100 block of Maywood Dr. The officer was transported to an area hospital. Condition unknown at this time. Search underway for the suspect(s). Please avoid the area. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/Tq1gmcbxXt

The shooting occurred at about 2:30am in the 6100 block of Maywood Dr., near S. Post Oak and Beltway 8. No other information is known about the pursuit but according to the Houston Police Department, who is assisting in this investigation, there have been no arrests.