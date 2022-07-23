Missouri City Police officer shot, rushed to Medical Center

MISSOURI CITY, Texas — A Missouri City Police officer was shot at the end of a pursuit early Saturday morning.
The officer was rushed to the Medical Center in the back of a patrol unit and was seen being carried into the emergency room by several officers. Their condition is currently unknown.
The shooting occurred at about 2:30am in the 6100 block of Maywood Dr., near S. Post Oak and Beltway 8. No other information is known about the pursuit but according to the Houston Police Department, who is assisting in this investigation, there have been no arrests.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.