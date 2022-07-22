Man charged after accused of traveling to Fort Bend County to sexually assault child he met on video game

Blake Edward Kalkstein is a chiropractor who traveled from Baltimore to Fort Bend County in May and July of 2022 to commit the crime, authorities said.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A chiropractor who is accused of traveling from Baltimore to Fort Bend County to sexually assault a child he met through an online video game platform was arrested at the beginning of the month.

Blake Edward Kalkstein, 37, has been charged with sexual assault of a child. He was arrested on July 6 in the 700 block of Dulles Avenue, which is in the Stafford area.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said Kalkstein is a gamer on multiple gaming platforms, one of which was used to lure a young victim who he is accused of sexually assaulting. He reportedly traveled to Fort Bend County in May and July of 2022 to commit the crime, the sheriff's office said.

Sheriff Eric Fagan said gaming platforms are a common social medium for sexual abusers who prey on the youth.

“Unfortunately in our society, sexual predators are using entertainment platforms such as video games to chat and text with our children. It’s disgusting,” said Sheriff Fagan. “I urge parents to carefully monitor and control their children’s online activity on social media apps and games.”

Fagan strongly encourages parents to keep an eye out on their children's online usage.