Candlelight vigil for fallen HCSO Sgt. Gutierrez will be open to public

Anyone is welcomed to attend Thursday night's candlelight vigil for Sgt. Gutierrez.

HOUSTON, Texas — A candlelight vigil for fallen Harris County Sheriff's Officer Sergeant Ramon Gutierrez will be held on Thursday night.

The vigil will take place at 6:30 p.m. in northeast Houston at the East Aldine Amphitheatre. The public is welcomed to attend. It is located at 2909 Amphitheatre Drive.

Earlier Thursday the remains of Sgt. Gutierrez were escorted by HCSO to a funeral home with his family standing by and watching as the hearse carrying his casket left the medical examiner's office.

Gutierrez was helping to escort a convoy of oversized machinery and was blocking an exit early Monday morning off Beltway 8 in east Harris County, when he was struck by a vehicle. The driver did not stop but was later arrested.

Gutierrez was airlifted by Life Flight to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Lavillia Spry, 40, was charged with intoxication manslaughter of a peace officer, failure to stop and render aid resulting in death and evading in a motor vehicle.

According to authorities, Spry completely disregarded Sgt. Gutierrez's motorcycle and himself in a reflective jacket with a flashlight waving her away.

Spry continued traveling for at least another mile as other deputies pursued her trying to get her to stop.

She was released on bond with conditions that include an interlock device on any vehicle she drives, she must get permission to drive anywhere, she can't leave Harris County, can't have contact with the victim's family, can't go anywhere alcohol is served, and is subject to alcohol and drug testing.