Three Houston-area law enforcement officers have lost their lives in the past week

It's been a tragic period for agencies across the region. In addition to the officers who were lost, an HPD K9 was nearly stabbed to death Saturday.

HOUSTON — The past week has been extremely rough for Houston-area law enforcement.

Three deputies, including a sergeant and corporal, were killed, and a K9 officer was nearly stabbed to death.

"It’s very troubling. It’s very concerning," said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez when asked about the recent deaths of officers in the Houston area. "The violence against police has to stop. Our community deserves better and we must do better and we will do better."

Remembering HCSO Deputy Amanda Crowder

Harris County sheriff's deputy Amanda Crowder took her own life on January 17.

Deputy Crowder shot herself outside a Houston Fire Department station on Washington Avenue after she was involved in some sort of domestic dispute at a nearby bar, authorities said.

Crowder served with HCSO since 2014. Her previous assignments included the Special Investigations Division and as a detention officer.

"She will be missed, May she Rest In Peace," Sheriff Gonzalez tweeted.

With heavy hearts we mourn the loss of HCSO Deputy Amanda Crowder. We continue to pray for the family, friends, and teammates impacted by the untimely loss of a dedicated public servant,



Deputy Crowder served our agency since 2014. Previous assignments included — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 18, 2022

Remembering Corporal Charles Galloway

Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office Corporal Charles Galloway was gunned down early Sunday morning by someone who is still on the run.

Cpl. Galloway was making a traffic stop and before he could get out of his cruiser, the shooter got out of their car and shot at Galloway multiple times.

Galloway was 47 years old and was a 12-and-half-year veteran with Pct. 5. He was assigned to the Harris County Toll Road Division and had recently moved to the night shift so he could train younger deputies.

"He meant a lot in their lives," said Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap. "He was the one who was sitting in the front seat with them. He was the one who was teaching them what to do and how to get safely to their families."

Galloway is survived by his daughter and sister.

Remembering HCSO Sgt. Ramon Gutierrez

Harris County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Ramon Gutierrez was killed by an alleged intoxicated driver a day after HSCO Corporal Charles Galloway was gunned down.

Gutierrez was struck during a hit-and-run crash early Monday while working a second job escorting an oversized load along Beltway 8 in east Harris County.

The driver, a 40-year-old woman, was eventually arrested and faces at least three charges, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Gutierrez was 45 years old and was a 20-year law enforcement veteran who spent 13 years with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Gonzalez described Gutierrez as being an “excellent” sergeant who gave exemplary service and was an excellent deputy prior to that.

He is survived by his wife and three children – a daughter and two sons. He was scheduled to walk his daughter down the aisle for her wedding in just two months.

K9 Nate recovering after stabbing

Houston Police Department K9 Nate is recovering after being stabbed Saturday by a robbery suspect.

Investigators said Nate had several cuts after he was stabbed with a butcher's knife, but the most threatening wound was a gash to his abdomen, HPD said. Nate lost a lot of blood during transport, but his surgery was successful, and veterinarians are hopeful he'll make a full recovery.

Nate is a 4-year-old Malinois who has served with the Houston Police Department for the last three years. He became a SWAT officer dog just two years ago.

"Nate's on the team. Nate's a partner," Houston Police Executive Asst. Chief Satterwhite said. "He's in our family, so we're going to come out and support every way we can."