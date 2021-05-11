HCSO releases new video in deadly deputy-involved shooting in Cypress

The Harris County Sherriff's Office released surveillance video, witness cell phone video and body cam footage of the March 17 incident.

CYPRESS, Texas — New video was released Tuesday in a deadly deputy-involved shooting in Cypress.

The video is hard to watch, especially since the knife-wielding man was already bleeding before the incident began.

EDITOR'S NOTE: A longer version of the video can be seen further down in this article.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office released surveillance video, witness cell phone video and body cam footage of the March 17 incident.

Deputies were called to a Cypress convenience store in the 12900 block of Telge Road at 11:51 a.m. after a witness called 911 to report a man bleeding and yelling in the store parking lot.

The man was later identified as 35-year-old Matthew Hurlock. He was also seen pacing with a knife in front of the store.

Investigators say a struggle began when Hurlock ignored deputies' commands and tried to run away.

Deputies then used a Taser, but it didn't stop the man who then raised a knife at them. Deputies then fired multiple shots, killing Hurlock.