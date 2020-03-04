HOCKLEY, Texas — The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences needs the public’s help identify a deceased woman whose body was found several months ago near a farm in Hockley.

The victim was found Jan. 24 in a wooded area in the 18500 block of Hegar Road.

Investigators described the victim as a white woman between 40 – 60 years of age and standing around 4 feet 11 inches to 5 feet 6 inches tall.

She was wearing a black jacket, “Iris” brand blue bodycon dress, Forever21 brand pink and white stripped sleeveless top and tan leather opened-toed wedge sandals with a zipper on the back. Her nails appeared to be manicured with red or pink tips and light-colored glitter at the base.

Her death is currently being investigated by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. If you have information that could help to identify the deceased, please call forensic investigators at 832-927-5000 or 832-927-5001.

