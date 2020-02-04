HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two suspects in a drive-by shooting overnight are in custody after a traffic stop in north Harris County, sheriff’s deputies said.

Captain J Shannon and Deputy Kelly said the shooting was reported before 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Hartwick, south of Aldine Mail Route and the Hardy Toll Road.

Deputies said a man was shot in his shoulder and taken to a trauma center where he is expected to survive.

Shortly after the shooting was reported, deputies said they happened to pull over a vehicle for a traffic violation, and it turned out to be the suspects. A man, who recently became a legal adult, and a juvenile were both taken into custody, deputies said.

Deputies said they found a weapon in their car.

A motive for the alleged drive-by was not immediately disclosed.

