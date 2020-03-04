SPRING, Texas — A man accused of stealing packages from the front porch of a local home was arrested Thursday during a traffic stop in Spring, according to the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office.

Dale Mize, 40, is charged with fraudulent use of identification.

Officers responded at 2:11 p.m. to a home in the 5800 block Brookway Willow Drive. When deputies arrived, the resident was able to give them a description of the suspect and the vehicle he was driving.

Mize was spotted located moments later and taken into custody.

During the investigation, constable deputies found mail and Texas driver’s licenses belonging to several other victims.

Mize was booked into the Harris County Jail. His bond was set at $2,5000.

