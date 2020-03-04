MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A 50-year-old man was arrested about five hours after deputies said he stole a motorcycle from a Porter residence.

Around 4:30 a.m. Thursday, Sammey Nelson was walking to a store to get cigarettes near Louis Lane and FM 1314 when deputies said a motorcycle in a storage facility for a local towing company caught his eye and he "couldn't resist it."

Deputies said he cut the fence to get inside and took the motorcycle back to his house in the 21000 block of Alexander Lane, where he stripped it.

Day shift deputies quickly located Nelson and the motorcycle.

Nelson confessed to stealing the motorcycle, according to deputies. He was arrested, but during the arrest, according to deputies, he bit the inside of his cheek and spit out blood while claiming her had "the corona."

Also during the investigation, deputies said they found a pistol and methamphetamine at Nelson's house.

Nelson was arrested and charged with theft, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a controlled substance. All are felonies.

Message from constable:

“People in our community have been going through enough lately, they do not need people like this stealing from them," Constable Kenneth "Rowdy" Hayden said. "Let this be a warning to others in our area that may be trying to take advantage of others during these times, our deputies are on the street 24/7, responding to calls, patrolling the neighborhoods and commercial areas, doing everything we can to stop people like Mr. Nelson from committing these crimes.”

