Who is Francisco Oropeza? What we've learned about the suspect in the Cleveland, Texas mass shooting

The manhunt continues for the man accused of killing a 9-year-old boy, three women and an 18-year-old man in San Jacinto County late Friday.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLEVELAND, Texas — Nerves are still on edge for folks in two Houston-area counties because the man accused of shooting five people, including a child, is still on the run.

Two reported sightings of Francisco Oropeza, 38, in Montgomery County on Monday turned out to be false alarms. There have been no known sightings of him in San Jacinto County since the mass shooting happened near Cleveland late Friday night.

"He could've had somebody escort him out of the neighborhood, found a place to hide. The community's definitely on high alert," neighbor Dale Tiller said Tuesday. "We're on edge, nervous, scared. We want the coward caught."

Our crews in the area saw DPS troopers patrolling the neighborhood today.

The FBI tweeted Tuesday that Oropeza "could be anywhere" and law enforcement nationwide are on the lookout for him.

"We're leaving no stone unturned," the FBI said. "If anyone has any photos or security camera video they'd like law enforcement to see, please call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

About 50 billboards with Oropeza's mug shot also went up across Texas and Louisiana, according to Clear Channel Outdoor.

There is an $80,000 reward for information leading to Oropeza's capture.

Francisco Oropesa could be anywhere. The FBI is working with law enforcement agencies across the state, country and across the border. We're leaving no stone unturned. If anyone has any photos or security camera video they'd like law enforcement to see, please call 1-800-CALL-FBI pic.twitter.com/0SpHS1ztoY — FBI Houston (@FBIHouston) May 2, 2023

Who is Francisco Oropeza?

A neighbor who knows Oropeza told us that she was shocked by the shootings. She didn't want to go on camera because of fear of retribution but she said he never seemed violent or aggressive.

“De otra manera de conocer… nunca se portó aggresivo, she told us.

The woman said Oropeza is a husband and father and sometimes he would drink with her husband or other neighbors. She said the accused killer has done work around the neighborhood as a handyman.

Other neighbors described Oropeza as someone who would occasionally wave but usually kept to himself.

"I can't believe it. It's hard," one neighbor said. "To think about those people dead and their families. More than anything, their families...their babies."

Rene Arevalo Sr., who lives a few houses down from the suspect and victims, told CBS News that he heard gunshots around midnight but didn't that's not abnormal.

"It's a normal thing people do around here, especially on Fridays after work," Arevalo told CBS. "They get home and start drinking in their backyards and shooting out there."

Arevalo said Oropeza once threatened to kill his dog after it got loose and he chased the pit bull in his truck.

"I tell my wife all the time, 'Stay away from the neighbors. Don't argue with them. You never know how they're going to react,'" Arevalo said. "I tell her that because Texas is a state where you don't know who has a gun and who is going to react that way."

At a news conference Saturday, San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers confirmed they'd been to the house before after reports Oropeza was firing his gun. He said shooting a gun on your own property can be illegal, but not always, and there's no record of Oropeza being charged.

The Mexican national had been deported at least four times, according to CBS News. Authorities were able to identify Oropeza by an identity card issued by Mexican authorities to citizens who reside outside the country, as well as doorbell camera footage. He said police have also interviewed the suspect's wife multiple times.

Editor's note: The FBI changed the spelling of the suspect's last name from Oropeza, saying on Twitter, "Going forward, the subject's last name will be spelled "Oropesa" to better reflect his identity in law enforcement systems." We will continue to spell it as Oropeza for the sake of consistency.

“You’re a coward, shoot yourself.” “You kill babies and women.” This neighbor has a strong message for wanted quintuple murder suspect #FranciscoOropeza. Says vigilante justice might await him if he comes back here. I’m part of team coverage on @KHOU 4,5,6 #khou11 https://t.co/90zbGkBGmH pic.twitter.com/xPSMSP2IKc — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) May 2, 2023

Who are the San Jacinto County shooting victims?

Officials identified the victims Saturday afternoon as the following:

Daniel Enrique Lazo, 9

Sonia Guzmán, 28

Diana Velásquez, 21

Obdulia Molina, 31

Jonathan Cáceres, 18

Guzmán was Daniel's mother and a friend told us she came here from Honduras and worked hard for her family. The young mother was eventually able to get more family members to the States, including her son, Juanis Lopez told us.

She met Guzmán four years ago in cosmetology school and they graduated together.

Lopez said Guzmán was ambitious and determined to succeed.

Daniel was a third-grader at Northside Elementary. A vigil was held on campus Sunday night before classes resumed on Monday.

Daniel's father, Wilson Garcia, lost his son and wife in the shooting.

"My wife died and so did my 9-year-old son. What can I say, I am trying to stay strong for my children. My daughter kind of understands things. It's hard when she comes to me and starts asking for her mom and her brother," Garcia said.

He was in the house at the time of the shootings but was able to get out when a woman warned him and told him to save himself.

"She told me to throw myself out of the window because my children were already without a mother," Garcia said.

Garcia described the terrifying efforts inside his home where some escaped out the back but Velásquez and Molina stayed behind to shield the children.

Three children were found covered in blood and were taken to the hospital to be checked out but they weren't injured.

Family members said Molina worked in a restaurant and Cáceres worked in construction.