Man who lost his wife and son in San Jacinto County shootings talks about how he got out alive

A vigil was held Sunday night for 9-year-old Daniel Laso, who was shot and killed alongside his mother. Police are still searching for the accused shooter.

CLEVELAND, Texas — Hundreds of law enforcement officers are looking for 38-year-old Francisco Oropeza. He's accused of killing five people, including a 9-year-old boy, in San Jacinto County.

Oropeza's photos have been released by the FBI and there's currently an $80,000 reward for information that leads to his arrest.

On Sunday night, about two days after the shootings, a vigil was held at the Cleveland school where Daniel Enrique Laso went to school.

Daniel was a third-grader at Northside Elementary. Classes will be held at Northside on Monday. Counseling resources will be provided.

Daniel's father, Wilson Garcia, lost his son and his wife in the incident.

"My wife died and so did my 9-year-old son. What can I say, I am trying to stay strong for my children. My daughter kind of understands things. It's hard when she comes to me and starts asking for her mom and her brother," Garcia said.

He was in the house at the time of the shootings but was able to get out when a woman warned him and told him to save himself.

"She told me to throw myself out of the window because my children were already without a mother," Garcia said.

Oropeza allegedly went on the shooting rampage after the victims asked him to stop firing his gun on his property so their baby could sleep.

After the shootings, Oropeza got away and hasn't been seen. Authorities said they don't know where he is and they've gotten no tips. On Sunday, investigators sent out an incorrect photo of Oropeza.

"We looked at what we had…and now we’re 100% confident we have the right photo out there but it was a mistake," FBI Special Agent James Smith said.

The local sheriff said he was doing everything he can to find Oropeza.

"We're going door-to-door with these 200 officers," Sheriff Greg Capers said. "My heart is with this ... little boy. I don’t care if he was here legally. I don’t care if he was here illegally. He was in my county. Five people died in my county. And that is where my heart is."

As the search continues, authorities said they hope a lead comes in that helps them catch the accused shooter.

"It is my No. 1 priority to find (him)," Capers said.