Friend of Texas mass shooting victim devastated over loss

Juanis Lopez said Sonia Guzmán was a very strong woman who wouldn't let anyone get in the way of her chasing her dreams.

SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas — A friend of Sonia Guzmán, the woman who was one of the five people killed in the mass shooting in San Jacinto County, said the woman she grew to know was strong.

Juanis Lopez said she met Guzmán four years ago, in cosmetology school. They ended up graduating together.

Lopez said Guzmán had a strong willpower to succeed. She said Guzmán was ambitious and had a lot of goals in life.

She said Guzmán was a hard worker and was determined to make her dreams come true for herself and her family in the United States.

Guzmán was from Honduras and worked hard for her family. She was eventually able to get more of her family members to the States, including her son.

Lopez said Guzmán's life and legacy should serve as an inspiration to others.

Lopez said she met Guzmán when she was 20. She said that within four days of knowing her, she realized her friend's strength. She said Guzmán would talk about her goals and wouldn't let anything get in her way of accomplishing them.

Lopez didn't know the accused gunman, 38-year-old Francisco Oropeza. She said that anyone who knows anything about his whereabouts should call police.

Lopez also said she didn't know any of the other victims in the shooting.

The crime

On Friday night around 11:30 p.m., Sheriff Greg Capers said his department got a call about a harassment incident at a home on Walter Drive in the Trails End subdivision.

Investigators said Oropeza, 38, was shooting guns on his property when he was confronted by neighbors who asked him to stop shooting because they had a young child who was trying to sleep.

"The next thing they know, he's walking up the driveway with a rifle in hand," Capers said.

Oropeza walked up to the home and began firing.

The house held 15 people in all, several of them friends who had been there to join a family on a church retreat. Survivors said Oropeza seemed intent on killing everyone.

Capers said Oropeza escaped the area after the shooting. Several guns were found at his home by a SWAT team. Capers said Oropeza was known to shoot his rifle in the front yard and that they've had numerous calls to the area.